Detroit Tigers Series Preview: Royals have revenge on their minds

It’s a little bit odd that the Royals have played seven games against the Tigers before the Tigers come to Kansas City, but here we are in a matchup of two teams that do nothing but sweep each other. The Royals, of course, swept the Tigers in a four-game series in April while they were hot and the Tigers returned the favor when the Royals visited Detroit last week when they were decidedly not. And the Tigers have been playing better baseball, starting with a win right before the Royals came to town. They beat the Twins in the game before they saw the Royals and have won eight of 10 including that game to go from 9-24 to a more respectable 17-26. Of course the Royals have escaped from that 11-game nightmare sentence to win four of six, so they’re playing better baseball right now as well.