newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wildfire gets dangerously close to TV stations in Santa Barbara, California

By Nathan Place
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DON0W_0a7AwofT00

The flames of a california "> California wildfire have spread perilously close to the studios of several local TV stations, videos show.

Employees of KEYT-TV had to evacuate after the Loma Fire, which has been burning across Santa Barbara , came within yards of their studio’s exit.

“This is video of the #LomaFire in Santa Barbara burning right up to our KEYT and KCOY studios,” KEYT reporter Alys Martinez tweeted above the frightening footage. “Our @HennesseeTV got this video of the flames burning close to our back door.”

Meanwhile, KEYT producer Bryce Hanamoto posted another unnerving video, showing a wider view of the fire as it crept up the hill where the stations are perched.

“Fire right below the TV station,” Mr Hanamoto tweeted .

The Loma Fire broke out on Thursday, burning through several acres and threatening dozens of homes in Santa Barbara. Residents along the city’s Loma Alta Drive and Miramonte Drive were ordered to evacuate.

On Friday, local fire officials said the flames were about halfway contained, and lifted the evacuation orders. Forward movement of the fire has stopped.

“As of 1:44 AM Friday May 21, 2021 the Loma Fire is at 50% containment with approximately 10 acres burned, and all evacuations have been lifted,” the Santa Barbara City Fire Department said in a statement . “One home and one outbuilding were damaged, but there are no reported injuries.”

Mike Eliason, the department’s information officer, said the cause of the fire was still being investigated. On Friday morning, Mr Eliason said firefighters were in the final stages of bringing the flames under control.

“As daylight begins, FF’s [firefighters] continue to mop up hot spots and secure containment,” he tweeted .

The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Stations#Dangerously Close#Hot Video#Home Video#Keyt Tv#The Loma Fire#Kcoy#Ff#California Wildfire#Firefighters#Daylight#Miramonte Drive#Secure Containment#Producer#Mr Eliason#Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
California StateDaily Triplicate

California preparing for busy wildfire season

With the entire state battling an extended drought, State Senator Mike McGuire is preparing for an active fire season on the North Coast. “The era of megafires, it’s here,” said McGuire. “With this drought emergency underway, and moisture levels already at record lows in our forests and in our wildlands, we are looking at yet another tough wildland fire year.”