If you are reading this article at the end of MLS Matchweek 4, there may be some confusion. San Jose Earthquakes fans don’t get to enjoy being this high up the table in the Western Conference too often. Following their 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium, the math checks out! Although there isn’t a way to “stop the count”, there are some lessons both sides can take away from this game going into their next fixtures.