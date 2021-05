Whitman men's basketball is excited to announce registration is now open for this summer's Whitman College Basketball Camps!. Camp dates take place this June, July and August (dates and information listed below) and will cover all things basketball with instruction from members of the Blues men's basketball coaching staff and its student-athletes. This is an opportunity to compete against not only your best self but others of similar ages and skills. We will provide both youth camps and prospect camps in hopes of providing the best possible experience for each camper.