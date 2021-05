The true-wireless earbud arena is a crowded market these days. So what do Amazon's second-gen noise-canceling Echo Buds ($120, £120) bring to the table that would make you buy them over competing models in their price range? Frankly, they don't necessarily have much of an edge, if any. But here's the thing: They're an appealing set of earbuds that have a relatively premium design and are all-around good performers with the added benefit of featuring hands-free Alexa, Amazon's popular voice assistant. That makes them a good value, particularly when they go on sale for $100, which should happen more than a few times this year. (Friendly reminder: Prime Day 2021 is coming in June.)