Cookbook author and former model Chrissy Teigen gets a lot of attention for her social media activity, like the time she had a few choice words for President Donald Trump (via Business Insider). Then there was the time, just a couple of weeks ago, when Teigen managed to criticize four people in a single tweet — actors Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry, and the two people who said they had communicated with them on a dating app (via BuzzFeed). Now, after some of Teigen's incredibly offensive tweets from 2011 have resurfaced, it looks like brands could be trying to distance themselves from the celebrity.