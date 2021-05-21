newsbreak-logo
Tennessee State

Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival: Watch Outsider’s Wes Blankenship Take on ‘Hot Rods’ and Wild Hunting Knives

By Matthew Wilson
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
Rev up those Harley’s and pick out your favorite country song, because this week the Volunteer State is holding its Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival.

Outsider’s Wes Blankenship was on the scene to give us a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities. Just don’t ask him about his motorcycle knowledge. The only piston he’s familiar with is the Detroit Pistons. Blankenship may be an outsider to bikes and their intricate parts, but he’s certainly having fun trying to guess the right answers and making jokes.

“I don’t know s–t about bikes,” Blankenship confessed with a grin. “Throw some bike terms at me that are obscure. And I’ll try to guess what they will be.”

So did Blankenship pass the test? Well not quite, but he did confess his love for “Hot Rod,” a 2007 comedy. That film starred Andy Samberg as an amateur stuntman trying to raise money for his sick stepfather Frank. But a local bike expert insisted the movie was completely unrealistic.

Besides motorcycles, the Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival also had a knives vendor as well. And the vendor had some pretty wild hunting knives. Outsider’s Wes Blankenship was more in his element when it came to blades. While the Tennessee vendor may not have had boots with hidden knives, he did have a cane that turned into a sword.

The vendor also had a miniature replica of Thor’s hammer Mjolnir as well. Ultimately, Blankenship was unworthy. But the vendor certainly was, wielding the hammer. “Oh my gosh, it’s Thor himself,” our Outsider representative deadpanned.

Fun at the Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival

Outsider’s Wes Blankenship offered just a slight tease of the fun going on down in Tennessee. The Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival is a four-day festival, running from Thursday, May 20, 2021, to Sunday, May 23, 2021. The event has everything that country music fans and motorcycle enthusiasts could ask for. It’s even held on a country music legend’s property.

That’s right the Revival is at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. The area is a popular campground in the state, featuring three different RV setups. The property spans 3,500 acres. Started in 2017, it commemorates love for bikes, country music, and the great outdoors. Who could ask for more? Local Harley-Davidson dealers partnered with Loretta Lynn and her family for the event.

Events include several different races and demos for bikes. It also features live music as well including Nashville songwriters and one of the key members of ZZ TOP – Billy F Gibbons. There’s a little bit for everyone. And as Blankenship proves, you don’t have to know a lick about bikes to have a good time.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

