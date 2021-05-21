Birdman, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Wayne team up for “Stunnaman”

Calboy recently chopped it up with HipHopDX to speak about his relationship with Lil Wayne after Wayne had reached out to him on Instagram, which he nearly missed. “What’s crazy about the Wayne situation is he reached out to me on Instagram. That’s when I felt like: ‘Man, I’m lit. Wayne reached out to me.’ He was like: ‘Yo, you fire, shorty. What’s the situation like?’ But I didn’t see his DM for like four, five months, bro. It’s just sitting in my DMs, and I didn’t see it and it’s a DM from Wayne [laughs].”