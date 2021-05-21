newsbreak-logo
Birdman, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Wayne team up for "Stunnaman"

By Sajae Elder
The FADER
 1 day ago

Birdman shared his latest single on Friday, the Lil Wayne and Roddy Ricch-assisted "Stunnaman," the title being a nod to one of the Cash Money co-founders many aka's and alter egos. Finding all three rappers enjoying the spoils of success over piano-led production, the visuals play out exactly how you might think: cars, yachts, models, and luxury locales; only with a trippy twist thanks to effects that see the world melt, spin, and flash around them.

CelebritiesComplex

DJ Khaled Drops Video for “Thankful” f/ Jeremih and Lil Wayne

DJ Khaled has given fans the visuals for the Lil Wayne and Jeremih-assisted “Thankful,” the lead track off his 12th studio album Khaled Khaled, which dropped on Friday. The video starts with Khaled walking towards the camera with choir members flanked on either side of him. While on bended knee, he’s joined by Jeremih, a welcome sight following his near-fatal bout with COVID-19. The singer was hospitalized and taken to the ICU late last year where he was placed on a ventilator.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Lil’ Baby, Lil’ Durk Tease The Release Of A Joint Project Later This Month

At the top of the year, it appeared that the music release schedule was quiet. Drake, Griselda, Jazmine Sullivan and a few other big names stepped out with quality releases, but things remained relatively quiet. As the weather gets warmer and more people get vaccinated, more and more artists are occupying the music release schedule. This month, Isaiah Rashad, J. Cole, DMX and possibly Nicki Minaj will be releasing new music. Now, it looks like two more artists will be adding their names to that list.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

The Game Shares His Top 10 Rappers List Including Eminem, Drake & Lil Baby

When popular rappers share their top emcees list, it always leads to a lot of conversation. So it is not any different when The Game released his “best rappers alive list” on his Twitter and that too in order. He made it a point to exclude himself from the list. The Compton rapper put Jay-Z and Nas at #1 and #2 of his list followed by Lil Wayne and Eminem.
Relationship Advicelilwaynehq.com

Calboy Reveals What Advice Lil Wayne Gave Him To Stay Relevant For A Long Time

Calboy recently chopped it up with HipHopDX to speak about his relationship with Lil Wayne after Wayne had reached out to him on Instagram, which he nearly missed. “What’s crazy about the Wayne situation is he reached out to me on Instagram. That’s when I felt like: ‘Man, I’m lit. Wayne reached out to me.’ He was like: ‘Yo, you fire, shorty. What’s the situation like?’ But I didn’t see his DM for like four, five months, bro. It’s just sitting in my DMs, and I didn’t see it and it’s a DM from Wayne [laughs].”
NFLBET

BET Awards 2021: Top 10 Reasons Why Lil Wayne Is The G.O.A.T.

Drake has called him the G.OA.T. Chance The Rapper, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Baby have made this claim. Are they right? To be clear G.O.A.T. stands for greatest of all time and when you’re talking about rappers, “greatest” includes skills, longevity, and relevance. Wayne has all of these and a lot more. Here’s why he’s the G.O.A.T.
Hip HopBET

BET Awards 2021: The Top Hip Hop Performances In The History Of The BET Awards

Since the first show in 2001, the BET Awards has been a central stage for hip hop to shine authentically on a fun, supportive and unapologetically Black platform. Over the course of those 20 years, hip hop has grown and evolved more times than we can count and the BET Awards has showcased those moments in its electrifying stage shows. Here are our favorite hip hop performances in BET Awards history.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Birdman Flexes Annual Earnings From Cash Money Masters

Birdman's Cash Money Records is easily one of the most legendary labels in hip-hop history, having launched the careers of artists like Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Turk, BG, and Mannie Fresh. Following its dominant run, a new generation of rappers emerged to rep the movement with the launch of Young Money, which brought Drake and Nicki Minaj into the mix. Suffice it to say, Birdman has built quite the substantial nest, having amassed an impressive -- and no doubt valuable -- collection of master recordings under the Cash Money banner.
Musictheurbantwist.com

The Tracklist For DMX’s Posthumous Album, ‘Exodus,’ Features Collaborations With Jay Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, And More

The hip-hop world has been hellbent on maintaining DMX’s legacy since his horrific, untimely death due to complications following a drug overdose earlier this year. He was an artist who meant so much to so many people, and many people have made it a priority to give his catalog the proper send-off it deserves. Swizz Beatz, a producer and artist, has been at the forefront of these campaigns, and he recently opened up about his frustrations with some of the fake friends he saw around the late rapper.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin & Just Blaze Team Up for “We Win” Single

When it was first announced there would be a sequel to Space Jam, my initial thought was whoever took on the job had a tough task in topping the original’s soundtrack. Now, with the LeBron James-led Space Jam: A New Legacy set to hit theaters (and HBO Max) on July 16th, the rollout for the accompanying soundtrack (dropping July 9th) has begun with the unlikely pairing of Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX

DMX touched a lot of lives throughout his music career. This past Saturday (May 1) Lil Wayne took a moment to reflect on his own experience with X. During his performance at Trillerfest in Miami, Wayne stopped the music to reflect on the time he and X were on the road together twenty years ago as part of the Ruff Ryders/Cash Money Tour.