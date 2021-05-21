Birdman, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Wayne team up for “Stunnaman”
Birdman shared his latest single on Friday, the Lil Wayne and Roddy Ricch-assisted "Stunnaman," the title being a nod to one of the Cash Money co-founders many aka's and alter egos. Finding all three rappers enjoying the spoils of success over piano-led production, the visuals play out exactly how you might think: cars, yachts, models, and luxury locales; only with a trippy twist thanks to effects that see the world melt, spin, and flash around them.www.thefader.com