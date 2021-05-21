CNN’s Cuomo problem just keeps getting worse
CNN host Chris Cuomo’s inextricable conflict of interest received new attention on Thursday when The Washington Post revealed his participation in strategy calls earlier this year advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to respond to women who had worked with the governor and said that he had sexually harassed them. Chris Cuomo “encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the governor’s office” in discussions that “included the Democratic governor, his top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers,” the Post reported.www.mediamatters.org