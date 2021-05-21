newsbreak-logo
CNN’s Cuomo problem just keeps getting worse

Media Matters
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN host Chris Cuomo’s inextricable conflict of interest received new attention on Thursday when The Washington Post revealed his participation in strategy calls earlier this year advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to respond to women who had worked with the governor and said that he had sexually harassed them. Chris Cuomo “encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the governor’s office” in discussions that “included the Democratic governor, his top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers,” the Post reported.

Entertainmentkclu.org

Media Controversies Embroil Chris Cuomo, Martin Bashir

We're going to turn now to a couple of media ethics controversies that have been in the news this past week. One of them is here in the U.S. It's caused by revelations that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and some staff members on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations made against the governor. The other controversy has been unfolding in the U.K., where the BBC was forced to issue an apology after an independent report concluded that journalist Martin Bashir had used "deceitful behaviour," quote-unquote, to convince Princess Diana to give the network one of the most-watched interviews in its history.
Boston, MABoston Herald

Editorial: CNN needs to can Chris Cuomo

CNN ought to be ashamed of themselves. It’s bad enough they’ve lost their standing as a legitimate cable news channel by giving over precious airtime to left-lurching hosts. (Wolf Blitzer and Boston’s own John King get a pass here.) Now it’s out that CNN declared anchor Chris Cuomo’s phone calls...
EntertainmentNew York Post

‘CNN Fire Fredo’: Curtis Sliwa demands Chris Cuomo’s ouster

He wants Chris Cuomo’s career to sleep with the fishes. Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa demanded Saturday that CNN axe its embattled anchor over the revelation that he had a secret role in the family’s political business — as a de facto aide to older brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid his mushrooming scandals.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Meghan McCain calls Chris Cuomo a 'sanctimonious tool' for not addressing allegations against his brother on air

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain has called Chris Cuomo a “sanctimonious tool” for helping his brother the governor of New York Andrew Cuomo look better.The regular panellist of the daytime talk show The View was the most negative towards CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday. This comes after The Washington Post reported that Chris Cuomo had consulted his brother on how to behave following his sexual assault allegations following his refusal to cover his brother on air.“If my dad had been accused of sexual assault, I would be talking about it on The View...
EntertainmentTahlequah Daily Press

EDITORIAL: Cuomo’s ‘tampering’ questions judgment

Journalists and pundits have to play by the same rules as everyone else. Otherwise, they’ll lapse into an ethical breach from which they may never recover. That’s why it’s disappointing to learn that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo took part in phone discussions with employees of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle sexual harassment allegations against the latter. A question comes to mind: “How could he be so stupid?” Most journalists – and informants, for that matter – understand if more than two people are privy to a conversation, it’s likely one will let the cat out of the bag.
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

Cuomo’s book deal and the NYC mayoral race gets nasty

Rounding up the week’s political news. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio really seems to be suffering from a case of senioritis. Last week, he decided he would eat a burger and fries for breakfast on camera because Shake Shack was giving out gift cards for vaccinations. This week, Blaz thought he’d rep his Brooklyn pride and showed up to his daily press conference decked out in a Nets snapback and Nets jersey under his unbuttoned shirt. He wanted to promote the latest incentive to get the vaccine – the chance to get tickets to the Nets playoff game – but instead became an instant meme. It seems that with just a few months left in office, Hizzoner has just decided he’s going to live his best life.
CelebritiesDecider

‘The View’: Meghan McCain Rips “Sanctimonious Tool” Chris Cuomo for Handling of Andrew Cuomo Accusations

Meghan McCain is accusing CNN anchor Chris Cuomo of “hypocritical” behavior after reports emerged that the journalist participated in calls with Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s aides about how to handle sexual misconduct allegations against his brother. On this morning’s episode of The View, the conservative co-host ripped Chris for his on-air apology last night in which he told viewers he can’t be objective about his family.
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

CNN Cuts Ties With Contributor Rick Santorum

CNN is parting ways with contributor Rick Santorum, the former Republican Senator and presidential candidate who has come under fire for remarks he made last month about Native American culture. Speaking to an audience last month at an event organized by Young America’s Foundation, Santorum suggested Native American people had...
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

'That’s stupid': Cuomo gets testy after questions over book deal

For the first time since revealing the amount of his controversial book deal, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday defended the $5 million contract, growing short-tempered with reporters at a press conference in Buffalo. Statehouse Reporter Zack Fink has the details. For a book that’s only sold about 50,000 copies, Gov....
ScienceIJR

Commentary: CNN’s Cuomo: Pro-Lifers Don’t Care About Science – It’s Just About Winning Over Racist White Voters

I know it may not seem like it, but I’ve been inclined to cut Chris Cuomo a bit of slack this year. It’s been a rough 2021 for the CNN host. In January, the New York state attorney general announced his brother’s administration had undercounted COVID-19 deaths in New York state by up to 50 percent and began an investigation. Evidence emerged of a cover-up and, on top of that, the elder Cuomo brother faced a host of sexual misconduct allegations.
Public HealthNew York Post

Maskhole! Chris Cuomo wears face covering alone in convertible

If only he played it this safe with his journalism ethics …. Fully vaccinated CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has taken mask-wearing to absurd heights — covering his face as he cruised alone in a convertible with the top down amid the latest scandal to hit his family. Photos show the...