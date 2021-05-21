newsbreak-logo
Military

Biden awards Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran Ralph Puckett

By Shannon Pettypiece, Courtney Kube
NBC News
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor, the country's highest military recognition, to retired Army Colonel Ralph Puckett for acts of "gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty" during the Korean War. The honor was given 70 years after Puckett, 94, repeatedly put his...

Related
Military

94-Year-old gets Medal of Honor 70 years after Korean War heroism

Ralph Puckett Jr. -- a United States Army Ranger who led the defense against six Chinese assaults on a frozen hill in the Korean War -- was presented with America's highest military award, the Medal of Honor, by President Joe Biden on Friday. Biden said that Puckett's initial reaction to...
Military

Why this 94-year-old Korean War vet just got a Medal of Honor for acts of bravery in 1950

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor Friday to a retired colonel for acts of bravery during the Korean War. Biden bestowed the nation's most prestigious military honor on retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., who held Hill 205, a strategic position near Unsan, over two days in November 1950 while fighting off numerous attacks during the battle in which he endured multiple wounds.
Military

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Receives The Medal Of Honor

Today's Star Spangled Salute honors Korean War Veteran, retired Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. When Ralph was a 1st Lieutenant, he distinguished himself by acts of gallantry above and beyond the call of duty, while serving as the Commander, 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company during the period of November 25, and 26, 1950, in Korea. He served as courageous example and showed extraordinary leadership in battle during a daylight attack on an enemy hill, as he intentionally ran across an open area three times to draw enemy fire. This allowed the Army Rangers to locate and destroy the enemy positions and seize the hill. This is all according to a statement from the White House where Ralph was yesterday, along side President Biden and President Moon Jae-In of South Korea, as he received the Medal of Honor. Congratulations Ralph and THANK YOU for your service.
Military

'Grandfather of the Rangers' credits his soldiers with earning Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON — Col. Ralph Puckett, the 94-year-old retired Army Ranger who will receive the Medal of Honor on Friday, is a fair and honest leader and humble man who has greatly influenced the men he commanded and countless other Rangers he's mentored over the past seven decades, his friends and family said Thursday.
Military

Single US destroyer backs up Biden's tough words in South China Sea

A United States Navy warship sailed near disputed Beijing-controlled islands in the South China Sea on Thursday — just hours after US President Joe Biden said the US must protect open access to the waterway. The guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur performed what the US Navy calls a "freedom of..."
Military

Medal of Honor: Korean conflict hero led Rangers in battle for Hill 205

WASHINGTON -- Then-2nd Lt. Ralph Puckett Jr. had been finalizing his deployment preparations as a member of a replacement depot out of Camp Drake, Japan, when he heard his name echo through a nearby intercom system. Having volunteered to support the joint U.S. and U.N. mission during the Korean conflict...
