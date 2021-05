Tens of millions of adults and children in the U.S. live with a disability. Yet, when it comes to accessible fashion, maybe labels are still lagging behind. Which is where Juniper Unlimited comes in. The e-comm site and content hub is all about inclusivity, with dozens of brands tailor-made for easier access and function-meets-fashion design. Below, Kaycee Marshall, a designer at Yarrow (one of the labels available at Juniper Unlimited), explains why inclusive design is personal for her as a wheelchair user, and why it’s also a big part of the future of fashion.