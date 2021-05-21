Behind The Scenes: Real Madrid's final training session before LaLiga gets a champion

Over 2.5 (-110), Under 2.5 (-110) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Real Madrid is welcoming Sevilla to Estadio Alfredo di Stefano in round 35 in the Spanish LaLiga. Real has lost their first game in a long, long time, and they got knocked out of the Champions League because of it. In that game, Real Madrid was playing against Chelsea on the road, and even though they had 68% of ball possession, 5 shots on goal, 3 corner kicks, 1 big chance created, and 89% of the correct passes, Real Madrid couldn’t score a goal in this game, while their defense couldn’t handle Chelsea. Real Madrid has lost this match 2-0, and they are now shifting focus on LaLiga. Real is in 3rd place with 74 points, which is 3 points less the Atletico Madrid, and with a win here, Real will be sharing the top spot. With only 24 conceded goals, Real is one of the best defensive teams in the league, but their offense isn’t what it used to be, but it’s still solid. Real has scored 58 goals. Benzema has been Real’s best player with 21 goals and 8 assists, but he lacks support this season. Vazquez, Carvajal, and Varane are injured, while Ramos is questionable. This might be the first season in years that Real Madrid hasn’t won a trophy, but there is still time for them to get to the top and win LaLiga, but it will be really hard.