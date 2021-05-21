newsbreak-logo
Soccer

Behind The Scenes: Real Madrid's final training session before LaLiga gets a champion

The team have completed their final training session at Real Madrid City ahead of this weekend's huge game against Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stéfano where the LaLiga title race will be decided.

