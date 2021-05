The 2021, Season 19 of American Idol is a gift that keeps on giving. This year some amazing talents have truly been found. In these tough times, their sweet voices have given us all relief. This season’s judge Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, have been tough and motivating for the contestants. The music and even the coaches, have been stellar this season. We have had Coldplay and other amazing singers and song writers joining this year’s roster.