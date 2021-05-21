Needham Educational Achievers

The Needham Free Public Library is located at 1139 Highland Ave. For more information, call 781-455-7559. Curbside Pickup: The library is now offering curbside pickup. Borrowers will be able to call the library and request materials from the library’s many collections. In addition to adult, young adult and children’s books, the library’s collections of DVDs, blue-rays, audiobooks, CDs and magazines are available. To obtain items: check the library’s catalog to make sure that wanted items are available in Needham. No items may be placed on hold and there is a five-item limit; Residents can call 781-455-7559 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays; when calling, tell the library staff member your library card number, which item you want and your telephone number; staff will then check the library shelves and call you back with pickup instructions.