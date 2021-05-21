newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Needham, MA

Needham Educational Achievers

Wicked Local
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJean G. Syllien, of Needham, recently graduated from Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts. Syllien earned a Master of Business Administration. Samantha Kaplan, of Needham, was inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national communication association's official honor society, at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. To qualify for induction, undergraduate students must complete 60 credits, have a minimum overall cumulative GPA of 3.0, complete the equivalent of 12 credits in communication studies, have a minimum GPA of 3.25 for all communication studies courses and be enrolled as a student in good standing, as determined by the institution's policies. Graduate students must have completed 12 hours of graduate credit-hours (18 quarter hours) in communication, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and currently be enrolled as a student in good standing, as determined by the institution's policies. Lambda Pi Eta became part of the National Communication Association in 1988 and was made the association's official honor society in 1995. Its main purpose is to recognize, foster and reward students who have scholastic achievement in communication studies. It also aims to promote professional development and create a closer bond between professors and students.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Needham, MA
Education
City
Fitchburg, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Needham, MA
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quinnipiac University#Graduate Students#Student Achievement#Business Students#Undergraduate Students#Graduate Studies#Gpa#Scholastic Achievement#Professional Development#Hamden#Communication Studies#Master#Induction#Graduate Credit Hours#Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Natick, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Student Bogan To Receive 29 Who Shine Award

NATICK – MassBay Community College is pleased to announce that liberal arts student, Evan Bogan of Natick,has been selected as MassBay’s representative for the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education’s “29 Who Shine” award. In May 2011, the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education launched “29 Who Shine,” a commencement season awards...
Needham, MAWicked Local

Richard P. Melick Foundation awards scholarship to Needham student

The Richard P. Melick Foundation has awarded its 2021 scholarship of $2,500 to Michael Fanning, of Needham. Fanning is a senior at Needham High School and will attend Wheaton College in Norton in the fall. The scholarship is awarded to a senior who has excelled in community and civic endeavors.
Franklin, MASun Chronicle

Foxboro, Franklin get student safety grants

Foxboro and Franklin have been awarded $500 as part of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s annual grant program to support safe, substance-free prom and graduation events. “Proms and graduations are going to look very different this year, but communities are still working to provide safe options for around these...
Needham, MAWicked Local

Needham Free Public Library news

The Needham Free Public Library is located at 1139 Highland Ave. For more information, call 781-455-7559. Curbside Pickup: The library is now offering curbside pickup. Borrowers will be able to call the library and request materials from the library’s many collections. In addition to adult, young adult and children’s books, the library’s collections of DVDs, blue-rays, audiobooks, CDs and magazines are available. To obtain items: check the library’s catalog to make sure that wanted items are available in Needham. No items may be placed on hold and there is a five-item limit; Residents can call 781-455-7559 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays; when calling, tell the library staff member your library card number, which item you want and your telephone number; staff will then check the library shelves and call you back with pickup instructions.
Norfolk, MAWicked Local

DA Morrissey awards grant for prom, graduation safety

Walpole was recently awarded $500 as part of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s annual grant program to support safe, substance free prom and graduation events. “Proms and graduations are going to look very different this year, but communities are still working to provide safe options for around these events,”...
Needham, MAWicked Local

Needham students, artists showcase presentations with Storefronts Needham

In partnership with the town of Needham, the Needham Council for Arts and Culture has launched its newest temporary presentations at 32 to 36 Chestnut Street, featuring art from Needham High School seniors and professionals from Needham Open Studios. Art from Needham Open Studios and the “Senior Showcase Sampler” is...
Needham, MAWicked Local

Needham news briefs

All dogs should be licensed by April 30 and unlicensed dog fines will be issued to all unlicensed dogs May 15. Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 140 and the town of Needham’s General By-Laws Section 4.1.4 provide a $50 fine for unlicensed dogs. Dogs can be licensed online at https://bit.ly/2RlrWDh; by...
Needham, MAWCVB

The effect of the pandemic on adjunct professors and low-income students

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Richard Strager is a visiting lecturer atSalem State University. Worcester State University features 60 undergraduate majors and more than 30 graduate-level programs. They also engage the community with programs like 100 Males to College, which creates college opportunities for students at the high school level.
Needham, MAnerej.com

Kellem joins estimating department at Bowdoin Construction

Needham, MA Bowdoin Construction Corp. has hired Will Kellem in the estimating department, as the firm continues its steady growth. Kellem graduated from Roger Williams University where he studied construction management and business. As a member of the estimating team, he puts his experience with project cost estimating, bidding, and project management to use in helping develop accurate budgets and price proposals for commercial, academic, medical, multi-family residential and retail construction projects.
Needham, MAWicked Local

Care Dimensions celebrates Needham resident for Nurses Week

Care Dimensions, provider of hospice and palliative care services for adults and children in Massachusetts, celebrated National Nurses Week from May 6 to 12 by honoring its 301 nurses, many of whom are board certified in hospice and palliative care. They recognized Jennifer Culgin, of Needham, for her professionalism, leadership...
Needham, MAneedhamma.gov

Update on COVID-19 from Town of Needham

May 6, 2021 – The Town of Needham and Needham Public Health today provided the following update regarding COVID-19. State DPH COVID-19 Numbers. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports the number of positive cases and deaths daily on the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Town-specific case numbers are published by the...
Needham, MAWicked Local

Needham Around Town

Note: In response to concerns about the coronavirus, area events may be subject to cancellation, postponement or attendance limits. Please contact organizers to confirm event details. UPCOMING. Music From The Heights: 7 p.m. May 14 and 15, 2 p.m. May 16. Needham High School Theater Department will present “Music From...