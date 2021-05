GEORGETOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2021 / With the changing tide in the cryptocurrency market, new projects are emerging in response to the evolving requirements. While taking the users away from the risk of staking coins and depending on the market forces, Hokk Finance works on the basis of an Automated Rewards Farming (ARF) system. With its built-in operations, Hokk works as a peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency platform meant to provide a regular earning stream to its users.