Guess Originals Showcases Surf-Ready Denim in New Summer Collection
Summer is here, and denim brands are making a strong case for warm-weather denim with light washes, soft fabrications and skin-baring silhouettes. It’s a West Coast look that Los Angeles-based Guess knows well. The heritage brand recently launched a denim-focused Guess Originals summer collection inspired by the California surf scene. The beach- and festival-ready collection is packed with archival surf-inspired graphics, pastel colors and ’90s-era motifs like daisy prints.sourcingjournal.com