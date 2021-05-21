newsbreak-logo
Guess Originals Showcases Surf-Ready Denim in New Summer Collection

By Liz Warren
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 1 day ago
Summer is here, and denim brands are making a strong case for warm-weather denim with light washes, soft fabrications and skin-baring silhouettes. It’s a West Coast look that Los Angeles-based Guess knows well. The heritage brand recently launched a denim-focused Guess Originals summer collection inspired by the California surf scene. The beach- and festival-ready collection is packed with archival surf-inspired graphics, pastel colors and ’90s-era motifs like daisy prints.

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

