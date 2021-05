Open Banking fintech Floid has launched in Colombia to include and bring people closer to the financial system, according to lanotaeconimica.com. Colombia is working on an Open Banking regulation that would be ready in 2022 and plans to start incorporating massive savings and credit products to the architecture of APIs, according to the Normative Projection Unit and Financial Regulation Studies (URF). Open Banking was born in Europe with the PSD2 regulation and what it seeks is that financial consumers can manage their information and share it with whoever they want, giving them autonomy over said data and probably the possibility of acquiring better and more personalised financial services.