‘The Flash’ First Look: See Jordan Fisher as Barry & Iris’ Future Son Impulse (PHOTO)

It was a pretty big week for The CW's The Flash, with viewers offered their first look at Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris's (Candice Patton) future son, Jordan Fisher's (To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You) Bart Allen aka speedster Impulse. With the recurring character set to debut to coincide with the long-running Arrowverse series' 150th episode, Bart will be running headlong into his sister, Jessica Parker Kennedy's Nora aka XS- though how that happens considering Nora current "status" will prove interesting. But before we get there, there's the matter of "Family Matters, Part 2"- with Team Flash along with Alexa (Sara Garcia) and Psych (Ennis Esmer) under attack from Deon (Christian Magby) and "Nora" (Michelle Harrison)- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's concluding chapter of the "Third Graphic Novel":