Former Exeter captain Jake Taylor delighted to sign for Stevenage

Jake Taylor (PA Archive)

Stevenage have signed former Exeter captain Jake Taylor.

The 29-year-old had spent the last six years with the Grecians and has made over 300 appearances in the Football League, including at three play-off finals.

“I am delighted with the move and looking forward to getting going,” Taylor told his new club’s official website.

“Stevenage have been on a really good run of form since January, and I want to help build on that next season.

“It is a new challenge for me. I had a fantastic time at Exeter City, but it was important for me to go and experience something else.

“My family are not too far from here so it will be nice to have that support network around me, having a young family as well.”

Boro manager Alex Revell added: “Jake Taylor is someone we have admired for a very long time.

“With his energy, his character and his quality of play, he is someone who will fit into our system. With his experience in this league, he will make us better as a team.”