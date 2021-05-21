newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Former Exeter captain Jake Taylor delighted to sign for Stevenage

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSmey_0a7AvJXH00
Jake Taylor (PA Archive)

Stevenage have signed former Exeter captain Jake Taylor.

The 29-year-old had spent the last six years with the Grecians and has made over 300 appearances in the Football League, including at three play-off finals.

“I am delighted with the move and looking forward to getting going,” Taylor told his new club’s official website.

“Stevenage have been on a really good run of form since January, and I want to help build on that next season.

“It is a new challenge for me. I had a fantastic time at Exeter City, but it was important for me to go and experience something else.

“My family are not too far from here so it will be nice to have that support network around me, having a young family as well.”

Boro manager Alex Revell added: “Jake Taylor is someone we have admired for a very long time.

“With his energy, his character and his quality of play, he is someone who will fit into our system. With his experience in this league, he will make us better as a team.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Revell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Challenge#Grecians#The Football League#Exeter City#Play#January#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Jake Taylor and Randell Williams set for Exeter exits

Exeter manager Matt Taylor expects Jake Taylor and Randell Williams to leave the club despite the pair being offered new contracts. Captain Taylor wants to be closer to his family in Reading, with the Grecians’ boss saying after Saturday’s draw with Barrow that Williams will “obviously move on” as he too wants to be nearer home.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Disappointment for Matt Taylor as Exeter come up short

Exeter manager Matt Taylor felt a final day 1-1 draw at home to Barrow was a reflection of their season as they did not do enough to give themselves a chance of making the play-offs. Exeter looked to be on course at half-time after Matt Jay – who swept the...
Baseballdailyfly.com

Ephan Leads Team of Warriors on All-Cascade Conference Team, Taylor Named Coach of the Year

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Brock Ephan led a star-studded group of Warriors on the All-Cascade Conference team with his Player of the Year nod, released by the Cascade Conference on Friday. Jake Taylor earned his second Coach of the Year honor while 11 Warriors collected all-conference honors. No. 5 LC State earned five Gold Gloves, with three players earning both all-conference and the defensive honor.
SoccerBBC

Joe Edwards: Plymouth Argyle captain signs new two-year deal

Plymouth Argyle captain Joe Edwards has signed a new two-year contract. The 30-year-old, who was Argyle boss Ryan Lowe's first signing when he took over in 2019, was recently named the League One club's player of the season. The ex-Walsall, Colchester and Yeovil Town wing-back has played 48 times for...
Premier Leaguelewesfc.com

Rooks sign Taylor-made striker

Lewes are delighted to announce that former Cray Wanderers striker Joe Taylor has become the first new signing of the Tony Russell era. Taylor, who was the Isthmian Premier League's top scorer in 2019/20 joins the Rooks on a one year deal. "I'm really happy to sign for Lewes and...
MLSPosted by
newschain

Former QPR captain Geoff Cameron leaves London to sign for Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati have announced the signing of Geoff Cameron from QPR. The 35-year-old defender has spent the last three seasons with the R’s and captained the side this term, making 35 appearances in all competitions. Former United States international Cameron has signed a deal until the end of 2022 MLS...
RugbyBBC

Steff Hughes: Scarlets vice-captain signs new contract

Scarlets vice-captain Steff Hughes has signed a new contract with the Llanelli region. The 27-year-old centre is in his eighth season with his hometown club and is closing in on a century of appearances. "I remember going to watch games at Stradey [Park, Scarlets' former home stadium] when I was...
RugbyPosted by
The Associated Press

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read retires

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former All Blacks captain and two-time World Cup winner Kieran Read has announced his retirement from professional rugby aged 35. Read made the announcement Saturday, before his Toyota Verblitz team was beaten by the Panasonic Wild Knights in the semifinals of Japan’s Top League. In...
Video Gamesesportsobserver.com

Former VENN Head Writer Taylor Cocke Joins Red Bull

James has been covering the video games industry for nearly 23 years. He currently serves as The Esports Observer's senior editor. Winstrike to Launch ‘NAVI. Born to Win’ Documentary Worldwide. byVictor Frascarelli. May 10, 2021. Esports promotion holding company Winstrike will be launching the documentary “NAVI. Born To Win,” worldwide...
SoccerBBC

James Wilson: Plymouth Argyle sign Ipswich Town centre-back

Plymouth Argyle have signed centre-back James Wilson from fellow League One side Ipswich Town on a free transfer. The once-capped Wales defender, 32, played 49 times for the Tractor Boys in two seasons after joining from Lincoln. Wilson, formerly of Oldham and Bristol City, made 18 appearances for Ipswich this...
RugbyBBC

Josh Iosefa-Scott: Exeter sign New Zealand-based prop for 2021-22 season

Exeter have signed New Zealand-based prop forward Josh Iosefa-Scott from Waikato for the 2021-22 season. Iosefa-Scott, 24, has also played Super Rugby for the Highlanders. He will help fill the gap left in the Exeter front row by Tomas Francis' move to Ospreys at the end of the season. "Whilst...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Morecambe win at Tranmere to take control of play-off semi-final

It is advantage Morecambe in their Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final against Tranmere after they triumphed 2-1 in a feisty first leg on the Wirral. The Shrimps defended superbly as Rovers – under caretaker boss Ian Dawes following Keith Hill’s sacking last week – failed to add to their first-half goal.
Sportslondonnewsonline.co.uk

“I’m a Football League turnstile operator now!” – an extract from Erik Samuelson’s new book on AFC Wimbledon ‘All Togther Now’

Seb had found six penalties that Walker had taken; four were hit down the middle of the goal and two to the keeper’s right. Seb takes up the story, ‘When Walker was walking up I half-knew in my head that I had to hold on a little bit. If you watch the penalties, in a lot of them I went quite early to try and cover the ground. With Walker I thought I’ve got to hold on as long as I can. I was going to dive right but I knew that I had to delay it and ultimately that was what transpired. If he had blasted it down the middle it would have been hit or miss whether I got a foot to it or a toe to it and if that would be enough to keep it out. Luckily he went slightly to the right with not a lot of pace and obviously the rest is the rest.’