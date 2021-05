KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Both Ryder Cup captains — combined age: 103 — made the cut at the PGA Championship. Three of the top four players in the world did not. Even though 5-over 149 through 36 holes was good enough to play the weekend at Kiawah Island, top-ranked Dustin Johnson couldn't manage it. He finished eagle-bogey-birdie Friday but only had two other birdies over 36 holes and finished at 6 over.