The rules about flying on a basic economy ticket are still unclear to some passengers. Delta was the first airline to issue a “basic” ticket starting in 2013 but their current version took effect in February 2015. Delta started slow, only selling the tickets in select markets where they were directly competing with Spirit or Frontier. It wasn’t until November of 2016 that United jumped into the basic economy pool, head first, with their own tickets that had way more restrictions than Delta’s. Not to be left behind, American announced their own basic economy tickets in January of 2017. With all three major carriers offering these restrictive tickets, they began to spread to flights with no competition with the Ultra Low-Cost Carriers. JetBlue and Alaska also added their version of Basic Economy tickets and they are no longer a niche product but are sold on most flights.