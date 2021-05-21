newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Makes Timo Werner Admission Ahead of Aston Villa Fixture

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

Thomas Tuchel is hoping Timo Werner will deliver his best version when Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old looked re-energised on Tuesday night during the 2-1 win over Leicester City, which saw him win the penalty for Jorginho's spot kick.

Werner was backed by the returning Blues support at Stamford Bridge and looked to thrive on the chants directed towards the forward.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea now have a crunch clash at the weekend against Villa where a win will qualify them for the Champions League next season.

Tuchel knows Werner can still improve but is hoping he can step up and deliver on Sunday when it's needed.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I hope we are there on Sunday," replied Tuchel to when Chelsea will see the best version of the German forward. "This is what we hope. He's still young and can still improve. This is what we demand week by week. When he has some time to reflect, rest, some time on holiday for mental rest, I'm sure he can take the next steps next year.

"He is not new anymore, he will know the environment, what he is coming back to, his teammates, what he is up against on the first game and how to adapt. This will help him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5kxa_0a7Av8uX00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"We try to push the process right now because we need him. Don't forget, many goalscorers in Europe shoot penalties for their team and it's common that they reach their high numbers with penalties.

"If we add the penalties we've had to his numbers, many everybody would be delighted with his first year. He hasn't scored penalties, he doesn't take them. We should consider that. At the moment, as I've said, I am happy that spectators are back because they will see the effort instantly.

"It's much easier to be a critic and judge a player when you're not in the stadium. Once you are there, close to the guys, see the effort they put into matches, it's a bit more relative."

