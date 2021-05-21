newsbreak-logo
MLB

Cardinals vs Cubs Round 1: Who has better, offense, defense, pitching?

By Kevin Wheeler
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 1 day ago

We know the Cardinals are 3-games ahead of the Cubs heading into this weekend’s series but how do the Cardinals and Cubs really match up??? Let’s take a look!

KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Pirates vs. Cubs

Pirates were at the Cubs for the 2nd Game of the Series. At the beginning of the Game, 1st Baseman Collin Moran trying to make a play at first. When he slides you can tell he felt something. The Pirates announced that Moran left the game early with left groin discomfort.
Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
Cubs’ Offensive Futility Continues at Maddening Pace

You’ve witnessed enough already, so I’m going to avoid belaboring the point any more than necessary here. The Cubs have been inconsistent this season, to say the least, but the degree to which the pendulum has swung is pretty shocking. That’s because, unlike the predictable arc of a fine timepiece, they have bounced maddeningly between double digits and complete futility.
Cubs' Andrew Chafin: Pitches well again Wednesday

Chafin pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in Wednesday's 2-1, extra-innings loss to Cleveland. Chafin has pitched well lately, allowing just a single earned run over his last eight appearances (nine innings pitched) with eight strikeouts. That's allowed him to lower his season ERA to an even 3.00, and the lefty should continue to serve as a high-leverage reliever for the Cubs.
Cubs who led NL in pitching categories, Part 2

HITS PER 9 INNINGS (16) Jake Arrieta, 2016 (6.294) Arrieta also had led the previous season, at 5.895. Kerry Wood also led twice, in 1998 and 2003. They were the first Cubs to do so since 4 different pitchers in 11 seasons, 1945-55: Ray Prim (1945), Johnny Schmitz (1948), Warren Hacker (1952) and Sam Jones (1955).
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Kris Bryant Hit by Pitch, Exits Game Vs. Cleveland

Bryant hit by pitch, exits game vs. Cleveland originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs experienced a scary moment during Wednesday's game in Cleveland when Kris Bryant left the game following a hit by pitch. Bryant pinch hit for David Bote in the seventh inning, taking a 95 mph...
Cubs vs. Cardinals, 5/21/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

One of the oldest rivalries in baseball will be renewed on Friday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis where the Cardinals will host the Cubs at 8:15 p.m. ET. When it comes to this matchup, what’s the safest bet?. Game Snapshot. 957 Chicago Cubs (-113) at 958 St. Louis...
Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
Cubs seeking offense as they take on streaking Tigers

The Chicago Cubs' offense has stalled over the past week. It will look to heat up during a visit to Detroit this weekend. The three-game series against the Tigers begins on Friday night. Chicago has scored three or fewer runs in four of the last five games. That's been the...
Lester, Schwarber return to Wrigley Field with Nationals

CHICAGO — Jon Lester and David Ross were together again at Wrigley Field on Monday. The old friends ran into each other on a concourse and shared a big hug. “I think I told him I would tell him good luck but I wouldn’t mean it. He laughed,” Ross said. “He looks great. … I love the guy, so it’s just good to see him.”
Pitching pushes Cubs to victory

DETROIT – Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Sunday. Hendricks (3-4) allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. “When I threw my last bullpen a couple days ago,...
Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago Cubs will have their second match with the St. Louis Cardinals at the Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 7:15 PM EDT. Chicago is 4-1 in its last 5 games this season. The team won the first meeting with the Cardinals to a score of 12-3. Joc Pederson homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. Ian Happ scored the winning point in the 8th inning. The Cubs made 12 runs, 12 hits, and 11 RBIs during the match. Chicago is 2nd at 23-21 in the NL Central standings.
Tipsheet: Cubs' early-season offense hasn't been a big hit

There are frustrating days in Our National Pastime, then there are exasperating afternoons like the Chicago Cubs experienced Wednesday in Cleveland. That was the next level of suffering. The Indians never retired the Cubs in order. The Small Bears had at least two runners on base in seven different innings.
Cubs vs. Nationals Series Preview (May 17-20): Broadcast and Game Info, Starting Pitchers, Insights

The Cubs (19-20) are coming off a series win in Detroit in which they took two of three from the Tigers and now have a record of 6-4 in their last 10. The offense was red hot over the weekend, producing 17 runs, with the only loss coming in an extra-inning slugfest. The pitching was solid in games one and three, giving up only three runs combined, but fell short in game two when they allowed nine runners to cross the plate.
Chicago Tribune

Adbert Alzolay holds his own vs. the Cleveland Indians’ Shane Bieber, but the Chicago Cubs offense wastes scoring chances in a 3-2 loss

Every time Adbert Alzolay takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs, the rookie right-hander tries to build off his previous outing. Tuesday’s start against the Indians in Cleveland, with the designated hitter in play, meant his performance — and not a looming pinch-hitting situation — dictated how deep into the game the 26-year-old would pitch. And given the Cubs lineup was opposing the dominant ...
It's too early: MLB power rankings week 6

(Bally Sports) – Welcome to the only MLB Power Rankings (that we know of) that admits its own limitations because it's just too early! And yet, we will persist with the rankings, because that's what we do. When won't it be "too early"? We'll let you know! There's a different No. 1 team for the second straight week. Doesn't anyone want the title? Let's get on with week six of the MLB season.
Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Runs

Cubs first. Joc Pederson homers to center field. Kris Bryant grounds out to shortstop, Edmundo Sosa to Paul Goldschmidt. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo flies out to left field to Justin Williams. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Cardinals 0. Cardinals third. Justin...