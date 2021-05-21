Cardinals vs Cubs Round 1: Who has better, offense, defense, pitching?
We know the Cardinals are 3-games ahead of the Cubs heading into this weekend’s series but how do the Cardinals and Cubs really match up??? Let’s take a look!www.audacy.com
We know the Cardinals are 3-games ahead of the Cubs heading into this weekend’s series but how do the Cardinals and Cubs really match up??? Let’s take a look!www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.https://www.audacy.com/kmox