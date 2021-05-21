newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

How to successfully DIY a mosaic tile floor

By Tim Carter
Seattle Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I want to do a large mosaic tile floor in my new room addition. I have no clue where to start. I’ve never done tile work before, and I don’t want to goof up and have to rip it up. What can you share to ensure success? There will be some heavy furniture on the floor. Is that an issue?

www.seattletimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porcelain Tile#Tile Floor#Diy#Diy#Simple Things#Thinset#Mosaic Tile#Tile Work#Floor Tiles#Grout#Fine Silica Sand#Portland Cement#Cement Board#45 Degree Angle#Baby Steps#Video#Love#Sunrise#Instagram Accounts#Countless Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Instagram
Related
Interior Designsnntv.com

How to Build the Perfect Spare Bedroom

Originally Posted On: How to Build the Perfect Spare Bedroom – Finding Farina. Are you finally catching up with your college roommate? Are the in-laws coming to visit? No matter the person, whenever someone comes to stay at your home, you want them to feel as comfortable as possible. The...
Interior DesignTree Hugger

Tiny Paris Apartment Warms Up With Clever Hidden Furniture

In many of Europe's older cities, small living spaces can be quite common, especially in cities as old and as dense as Paris, France. Over the years, we've appreciated a number of interesting small space renovations and quirky conversions in the City of Lights, ranging from a former doorman's residence, a bathroom-turned-micro-apartment, to an old garage transformed into a home for a family of four. And as anyone who's lived in a small apartment will tell you, a lot of creativity and careful attention to details is needed to maximize the space that's available, and to make all the miscellaneous pieces work together.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Tuscan Farmhouse Blends a Historic Structure with Easy Modern Luxury

A rustic exterior that exudes authentic Tuscan style encompasses a renovated interior full of relaxed luxury and ease. This Italian farmhouse in the Tuscan countryside is the perfect marriage of tradition and cosmopolitan living, designed for effortless living and entertaining. Designed by Studio Svetti Architecture in collaboration with architects Martina...
Interior Designamazingarchitecture.com

7 Bedroom Makeover Ideas to Create a New Feel

Who doesn’t like to enter a bedroom that seems so welcoming? Notwithstanding everyone’s choice of design, we need a bedroom that can serve as a cozy place of retreat. Perhaps, it is time to a makeover that bedroom of yours, already. Even if you seem not to figure how to start or what to do, get ready to be inspired, the ideas below will help you.
Interior DesignKitchen and Bath Design News

KITCHEN LIGHTING GUIDE

Much has been written about kitchen design and workspace triangle set-up that many times lighting seems an afterthought. Designers however, understand that aside from the task lighting, which is critical to the space, additional ambient lighting is one of the most important design elements. Kitchen designers consider ambient lighting as the base layer that makes the room not only usable, but beautiful as well.
Interior DesignMercury News

Home decor: 12 expert ways to brighten your home

Most savvy buyers of real estate know the popular mantra “Location, location, location.” However, fewer know that on the other side of the table savvy sellers have an equally important mantra: “Lighten, lighten, lighten.”. “We’ve long known that if you want to appeal to the greatest number of buyers, use...
Interior DesignPosted by
Real Homes

This DIY ombré textured wall paint is better than wallpaper

A new trend within minimalist interior design is the use of textured walls. It is a fantastic way to add warmth and intertest whilst keeping the pallet simple and neutral. Textured walls can be created in a number of ways such as painting rough plaster (think Greek beach house), limewash paint or new products that add an aggregate to the paint for the textured effect. These are all great ways of achieving the textured wall look but are not solutions that are easily reversible. If you change your mind in the future there will be a fair amount of remedial work involved.
Interior Designlongisland.com

DIY Livestream - How to Paint & Repair Drywall

"Freshly painted walls are a great and easy update to any space. In this workshop, you’ll learn how to give your room a refresh and repair damages. Our instructors will show you how to prepare your walls and trim and help you select the right tools, bleed preventive tapes, low shrinkage joint compounds and supplies. Our experts will also offer recommendations on the best interior paints and finishes for your walls. If you need to fix dings, dents and cracks, you’ll learn how to repair corner bead damage, nail pops, cracks and holes of all sizes. Keep learning even more tips and tricks with project guides and videos."
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

DIY Multi-Purpose Cat Bed from a Wooden Box

Have you noticed that cats tend to choose to sit and lay in random boxes instead of taking a nap in their own comfy cat bed which probably costs a lot of money? You can prevent this from happening by DIY-ing a cat bed by using a wooden box which not only costs a fraction of the price of a cat bed but your cat will surely love it. As a bonus this is not just a usual cat bed, it has a side covered with sisal rope which acts as a scratching surface, so you can keep your furniture intact. The other side of the box is equipped with a soft bristled shoe brush which acts as a head massager.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

10 of the Best Patio Redo Ideas We’ve Ever Seen, from Colorful Paint Jobs to Shady Pergolas

With temperatures heating up and Memorial Day weekend almost here, you may be thinking about giving your outdoor space a refresh fit for a full summer of lounging en plein air. And there’s plenty of refreshes you can make, whether you’ve got a patio, deck, full yard, or even just the teeniest of balconies. Need some help figuring out where to start? Your inspiration is below. Here, 10 of the best patio redo ideas we’ve ever seen. This list is packed with money-saving tricks, DIYs, and design know-how — so you’re certain to find a bright idea or two to get you started on your next summer-ready project.
Home & Gardenjacksonvillefreepress.com

Tiny House Living Cuts Cost, Corners Creates Space for Need Not What

The Great American Tiny House Show took over the Prime Osborn Convention Center with a display of homes for home buyers to inspect for a life of minimization. Attendees were able to tour more than 20 different types of tiny homes, including tiny houses on wheels, shipping container homes, park models, skoolies and DIY structures. A number of professional builders, DIYers, tiny house advocates and other speakers appeared on the main staged to answer questions, provide pamphlets and cost details to interested buyers. Since 2012, the tiny-house architectural and social movement has been advocates for downsizing living spaces, simplifying, and essentially “living with less.” “We’ve been looking into tiny houses for my autistic niece who is 16. The family plans to place a tiny house in her backyard so she can feel independent once she turns 18” said DIYer Amy Dyson pictured right with DIYer partner Krystal Goggins.
Interior Designsnntv.com

A Simple Guide to Designing a Beach House

Originally Posted On: A Simple Guide to Designing a Beach House (curiosityhuman.com) Are you looking to design the beach house of your dreams?. Well, you’ve probably got a lot of different ideas flying around your head. You might have been to friends’ beach houses or seen really nice beach houses on TV. So, it can be hard to boil all that information down and just come up with the right design.
Interior Designthechronicle-online.com

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

Mosaic Triangles Pillow

"This Mosaic Triangles Crochet Pillow is fun crochet project that is sure to brighten up any room. Pick a main color, or two, plus an accent color and you'll be on your way working up this beautiful pillow in no time! Have fun choosing colors to match your home decorating! The front panel of this pillow is worked up in mosaic crochet technique, while the back panel is done in rows of SC stitches in thick stripes of each color. After making both panels, they will be crocheted together. This pillow pattern is perfect for a 15x15” pillow form (16x16" works too), or you can also use stuffing to fill your pillow. "
Gardeningdiscoverweyburn.com

DIY Landscaping: Do it Right the First Time

While some travel budgets are being converted this year to renovation budgets, others are considering giving their yard a makeover, in order to create an outdoor oasis at home. Jodie Mantei, Prairie Sky Coop's Home Centre Division Manager, said some people may be DIY savvy, whether through experience or having...
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Wood-Replicating Porcelain TIles

The Oltre Tiles by Italian design brand Marazzi mimic the shape and appearance of wood. Marazzi's state-of-the-art stoneware launch uses porcelain plank tiles, for an easy-to-clean surface. The granular wooden texture of Oak is replicated through an interlocking pattern system that precisely mimics the look of timber floorboards. Boasting a...