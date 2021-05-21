newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo, CA

Central Coast holds various events in honor and celebration of Pride Week

By Frank Huang
mustangnews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Coast Pride will hold a multitude of both virtual and in-person events honoring the 25th Anniversary Pride Celebration in San Luis Obispo. Gala Pride and Diversity Center, a local nonprofit, and Cal Poly’s LGBTQ+ Campus Life have joined together to form Central Coast Pride. They share a mission that works to “support and empower people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions to strengthen and unite our central coast community,” a Central Coast Pride press release said.

mustangnews.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Pride#Community#Central Coast Pride#Cal Poly#Lgbtq Campus Life#The Lgbtq#National Lgbtq#Visa#United#Diversity Center#Gala Pride#Proud#Connective Pride#Reflection#Student Involvement#Surprises#Tickets#Junior Sophie Keenan#Expressions#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum Will Open on Memorial Day

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum will re-open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests at the Museum will see artifacts that commemorate the military history of the United States and the sacrifices of those who served our country. There is special emphasis on the stories of veterans from the Central Coast. There will also be screenings of.
Oceano, CAkcbx.org

Issues & Ideas: A walk for Kristin Smart, living downtown, and the Cal Poly Cat Program

On this edition of Issues & Ideas, you’ll hear more about the three lawsuits the non-profit Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed against the California Coastal Commission, following the landmark decision to phase out off-highway vehicular use at Oceano Dunes. There is a Walk for Kristin Smart being organized to commemorate the anniversary of her death in May, 1996; we’ll check in with some students who plan to attend. Now that the CDC has announced permission for fully vaccinated people to take off their masks in most settings, many people's feelings are complicated; we have a conversation with mental health professionals. You’ll hear a conversation about the issues affecting our city centers, from the perspective of downtown residents. And finally, we learn about a student run program at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo that benefits cats while preparing students for a future in animal care.
San Luis Obispo, CAearnthenecklace.com

Melissa Newman Leaving KSBY: Where Is She Going?

Residents of San Luis Obispo, California have to bid farewell to another anchor at KSBY. Melissa Newman signed off from the NBC/CW Plus affiliate, becoming the latest in a series of KSBY personalities leaving the station. The news about Newman leaving was, of course, met with dejection from regular viewers. They have a lot of questions, especially about where Melissa Newman is going next. Here’s what the journalist and weather anchor had to say about her departure from KSBY.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Rep. Carbajal announces ‘2021 Women of the Year’ award winners

–This week, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) announced the winners of the fourth annual Congressional Women of the Year Award. The six winners of this year’s award are: Yessenia Echevarria of Paso Robles, Courtney Haile of San Luis Obispo, Sr. Theresa Harpin of San Luis Obispo, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle of Santa Barbara, Arcelia Sención of Los Olivos, and Silvia Uribe of Goleta.
San Luis Obispo, CAkclu.org

Floral Art Brings Petal Power To Downtown San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo is running the May Flower art project for the second year. 87 locations around the city are decorated with floral artwork by 75 artists. The May Flower Initiative launched a year ago, as a way to bring beauty and creativity to the city during the first lockdown and was so successful that it’s coming back.
San Miguel, CANew Times

Four Sisters Ranch hosts a pop-up art show, Art, Wine, and Expansive Views

Local artists Mike and Rosemary Bauer are organizing an outdoor pop-up group show, Art, Wine, and Expansive Views, to be held at Four Sisters Ranch Vineyards and Winery in San Miguel on Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This one-day exhibit will feature a variety of artworks from participating artists, including the Bauers, both well known for their plein air and studio paintings.
San Luis Obispo, CAslocity.org

COMMUNITY INVITED TO REMEMBER SLAIN SAN LUIS OBISPO DETECTIVE

San Luis Obispo, CA—City of San Luis Obispo officials, in partnership with the Benedetti family, announced today that the funeral services for Det. Luca Benedetti have been arranged for next week. Community members who would like to show their support and pay their respects are encouraged to attend the service.
Marina, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Wreaths Across America visits Central Coast cities

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Wreaths Across America made a local stop here on the Central Coast on Thursday. This unique museum on wheels is on mission to remember, honor and teach. The trailer gives visitors the opportunity to walk through and learn more about Wreaths Across America. Inside visitors will find information and a short video, The post Wreaths Across America visits Central Coast cities appeared first on KION546.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Coast rail corridor study to host virtual public meeting on May 18

–What could the future of rail transportation look like on the Central Coast? Over the last year, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) and Coast Rail Coordinating Council (CRCC) have engaged and sought input from various partner agencies, community representatives, and the general public to identify viable options for future rail travel on the Central Coast. The Coast Rail Corridor Study examined opportunities for expanding intercity rail and bus service and connectivity between Goleta and Salinas as well as the feasibility of implementing regional-commuter rail service between Paso Robles and Santa Maria.