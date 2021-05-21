Central Coast holds various events in honor and celebration of Pride Week
Central Coast Pride will hold a multitude of both virtual and in-person events honoring the 25th Anniversary Pride Celebration in San Luis Obispo. Gala Pride and Diversity Center, a local nonprofit, and Cal Poly's LGBTQ+ Campus Life have joined together to form Central Coast Pride. They share a mission that works to "support and empower people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions to strengthen and unite our central coast community," a Central Coast Pride press release said.