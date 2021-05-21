Paige Spiranac Reacts To Phil Mickelson’s Huge PGA Championship Round
It’s been eight years since Phil Mickelson won a major. Such a drought could end this weekend, and Paige Spiranac will be cheering him on through it all. Mickelson is off to a scorching start at the PGA Championship this week. After shooting two-over on the front nine on Friday, the 50-year-old birdied No. 11, 13, 14, 16 and 18 to finish at three-under for the round and five-under overall – good for first on the current leaderboard.thespun.com