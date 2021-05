Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was authorizing expanded emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include teens. The Pfizer vaccine is one of the COVID-19 vaccines available in Livingston County, along with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Pfizer and Moderna types are two-dose vaccines while the Johnson & Johnson is a single-dose version. The Pfizer doses are separated by three weeks. The Moderna is separated by four weeks.