According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of Americans suffer from hypertension, aka high blood pressure. Unfortunately, the condition is the primary or contributing cause of around 500,000 deaths per year. What exactly defines high blood pressure, how do you know if you have it, and what is the number one cause? Here is everything you need to know about the potentially fatal condition.