Driving along Highway 82 nearing State Highway 59 (heading toward Fergus Falls from Dalton) there is something very unusual on the countryside. Hunter Hanstad, age 15, of rural Dalton put his creative skills together and cut out the word “LOVE” in the field. According to his grandma, Sue Hanstad, this was Hunter’s second try at such field artistry. Second try worked out very well and is getting a lot of attention, local and passers-by.