BATON ROUGE - In an LSU baseball season that has been the model of inconsistency, left fielder Gavin Dugas has been a rock of consistency. The Tigers (30-18, 9-15 SEC) are 13-0 in mid-week games, yet six games under .500 in the SEC entering a home series against Alabama (28-17, 11-12) at 7 p.m. Friday. LSU has been swept twice in SEC three-game series, lost three others two games to one and won three by two games to one.