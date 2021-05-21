Detectives Investigating Friday Morning Shootings in Kenwood, South Park

Two people were injured Friday morning in two unrelated shootings at opposite ends of the city.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Northeast 143rd Street for reports of an argument followed by gunshots. Officers arrived and found a man in the lobby of an apartment building with a gunshot wound to his back. The Seattle Fire Department treated the 20-year-old victim and then transported him to the hospital. Police did not locate the suspect.

At 5:16 a.m., a caller reported he had been shot in the 1400 block of South Henderson Street. Police responded and found the 23-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm. SFD responded to treat the victim.

Before going to the hospital, the victim told officers he had looked out his window and saw a man he believed was prowling cars in his parking lot. When the victim went down to the parking lot, the suspicious subject got into the car he had apparently arrived in and began to drive away. The victim confronted him as he was driving away and he shot the victim in the arm. The victim was also armed and shot back at the suspect. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.

Detectives are investigating both of these incidents.