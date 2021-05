Image Source: Getty / Toni Anne Barson / WireImage. Billie Eilish is ushering in a new era by going back on tour! After having to cancel her Where Do We Go? World Tour in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is hitting the road again in 2022 to promote her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which is set to release on July 30. Dubbed Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, the trek will kick off in New Orleans on Feb. 3 and make 31 more pitstops throughout North America before heading overseas to the UK and Europe for 18 more shows in the summer.