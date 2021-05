I don't like waiting, I don't like secrets, I don't like keeping good things to myself. I really don't like embargoes, which in the beauty biz is a word that makes you do the former three for a certain period of time. So when I got my hands on Ami Colé's debut collection earlier this month, my initial reaction was "oh my God I love this," quickly followed by "nooooo." There, in my hands, was an extraordinary makeup line I wanted to shout about from the top of my Brooklyn stoop. The first new makeup line I've been excited about since the start of the pandemic—but that damn embargo! And so finally, with its official debut today, I can properly (and legally) gush.