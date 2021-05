A Great Bend man was arrested Friday evening on multiple charges after a traffic stop search led to the discovery of suspected narcotics. According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, at about 6:30 p.m. on May 7 a BCSO deputy stopped a blue Toyota pickup for a traffic infraction near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Baker Ave. Deputies contacted the driver, identified as James B. Michael, 56, of Great Bend. During the course of the stop, deputies asked for and received consent to search the vehicle. During the investigation, deputies discovered suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.