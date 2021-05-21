newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Corozal by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:11:00 Expires: 2021-05-21 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Corozal The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Corozal in Puerto Rico Dorado in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico Vega Alta in Puerto Rico Vega Baja in Puerto Rico * Until 415 PM AST. * At 211 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vega Alta, Corozal, Morovis, Vega Baja, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Dorado, Ceiba, Miranda, Monserrate, Franquez, Barahona, Coto Norte, Rio Lajas, Brenas, San Antonio and Sabana. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Thunderstorms#Weather Radar#Target Corporation#Flood Advisory#Ceiba#Coto Norte#Ast#Doppler Radar#Severity#Target Area#Brenas#Puerto Rico Morovis#Puerto Rico Dorado#Toa Baja#Vehicles#Deaths#Include Vega Alta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 05:00:00 Expires: 2021-05-23 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Central; Northwest A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT COASTAL AREAS BETWEEN CAMUY...ARECIBO...HATILLO... ISABELA AND QUEBRADILLAS MUNICIPALITIES At 1054 PM AST, a strong to severe thunderstorm was located just off the coast between Hatillo and Camuy, moving northwest between 5 to 10 mph. Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this storm and may affect the coastal areas during the next hour or so. Locations impacted include coastal areas between Arecibo, Isabela, Hatillo, Camuy, Quebradillas, San Antonio, Mora, Carrizales and Corcovado. Conditions in the atmosphere are such that weak, brief funnels may form just offshore. They usually develop beneath strong showers or thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel approaches your coastal location, move indoors. Please contact the National Weather Service if you see a funnel.
Rio Arriba County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rio Arriba, Taos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rio Arriba; Taos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TAOS AND NORTHEASTERN RIO ARRIBA COUNTIES At 355 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Tres Piedras, or 25 miles east of Tierra Amarilla, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tres Piedras and Los Pinos. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 384 and 408. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 203 and 212, and Mile Marker 222 and near Mile Marker 224. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for south central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 338 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Timberon, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timberon. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Raton Pass, or 9 miles north of Raton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Starkville, Hoehne and Raton Pass. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 12:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL COLFAX COUNTY At 540 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Cimarron, or 22 miles northwest of Springer, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cimarron. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 308 and 329. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mora County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mora by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 16:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mora A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TAOS...NORTHWESTERN MORA AND SOUTHWESTERN COLFAX COUNTIES At 433 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Lake, or 19 miles north of Mora, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Angel Fire, Black Lake, Ocate, Coyote Creek State Park, Chacon, Holman, Ojo Feliz, Guadalupita, El Turquillo and Luceros. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 269 and 270. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 354 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Tyrone, or 23 miles north of Trinidad, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tyrone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 816 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timpas, or 23 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timpas. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL COLFAX COUNTY At 540 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Cimarron, or 22 miles northwest of Springer, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cimarron. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 308 and 329. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 719 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Model, or 18 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Model. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 648 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Starkville, or 8 miles southeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Starkville, Model, Hoehne and Raton Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Raton Pass, or 9 miles north of Raton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Starkville, Hoehne and Raton Pass. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 611 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoehne, or 13 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tyrone, Model and Hoehne. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 816 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timpas, or 23 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timpas. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 703 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Hoehne, or 11 miles east of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Model and Hoehne. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 703 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Hoehne, or 11 miles east of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Model and Hoehne. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Sedgwick County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SEDGWICK COUNTY At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Julesburg, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Julesburg and Ovid. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Otero County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 816 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timpas, or 23 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timpas. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 605 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoehne, or 10 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Model, Hoehne and Tyrone. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merino, or 12 miles southwest of Sterling, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sterling, Merino, Logan Corners, Prewitt Reservoir, Atwood and Burdett. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH