Flood Advisory issued for Corozal by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 15:11:00 Expires: 2021-05-21 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Corozal The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Corozal in Puerto Rico Dorado in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico Vega Alta in Puerto Rico Vega Baja in Puerto Rico * Until 415 PM AST. * At 211 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vega Alta, Corozal, Morovis, Vega Baja, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Dorado, Ceiba, Miranda, Monserrate, Franquez, Barahona, Coto Norte, Rio Lajas, Brenas, San Antonio and Sabana. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov