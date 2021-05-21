newsbreak-logo
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corozal, Morovis, Toa Alta, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:14:00 Expires: 2021-05-21 15:45:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Corozal; Morovis; Toa Alta; Vega Alta; Vega Baja The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Vega Baja Municipality in Puerto Rico Morovis Municipality in Puerto Rico Vega Alta Municipality in Puerto Rico Corozal Municipality in Puerto Rico Toa Alta Municipality in Puerto Rico * Until 245 PM AST * At 215 PM AST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Corozal and Morovis, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...50-60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
