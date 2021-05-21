Special Weather Statement issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 12:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys; Frank Church Wilderness; Lost River Range; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region Significant snow accumulations above 7000 feet A mix of rain and snow is likely tonight for the valleys. Above 7000 feet, snow is likely tonight with accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible through Saturday morning. The snow may be heavy at times. Accumulating snow of 2 to 5 inches is likely around Galena Summit on highway 75 through Saturday morning.alerts.weather.gov