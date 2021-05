To celebrate the release of Run The World, the latest original series debuting on StarzPlay, we sat down with some of its cast to find out all about this fantastic new show. Created and written by Leigh Davenport, “Run The World” is the story of a group of Black women – vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together.