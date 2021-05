This week we’re taking our adventuring party into the fold as we figure out how to invite Alina and Mal from Shadow and Bone to play D&D. The popular young adult series turned Netflix show premiered not long ago and proved to be everything longtime fans of the Grishaverse had been waiting for. Aside from the inspired magical setting and social politics, the series has a stellar cast who would all separately fit in perfectly in any D&D campaign. In fact, the entire series could easily have been somebody’s ongoing D&D campaign between the long backstories, expansive setting, and characters who are each experts in their specific and different fields. Let’s start to break down how we would introduce some of the main characters from the Grishaverse to Dungeons and Dragons.