Canucks sign head coach Travis Green to multi-year contract extension

By The Canadian Press, Sports
haidagwaiiobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vancouver Canucks have signed head coach Travis Green to a multi-year contract extension. The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record.

