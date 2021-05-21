newsbreak-logo
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA

I-55 (Frontage) Northbound and Southbound – Partial – Project #: H.014140 – St. John the Baptist Parish

By Special to
L'Observateur
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI-55 (Frontage) Northbound and Southbound will have intermittent and alternating lane closures affecting both left and right lanes from Monday, May 24, 2021 through Friday, May 28, 2021 & Tuesday, June 1, 2021 through Friday, June 4, 2021 (weather permitting). These intermittent and alternating lane closures will occur from Mile Point 1 through Mile Point 8.

lobservateur.com
