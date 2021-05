Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Gina Carano's ousting from Disney and Lucasfilm is still a hot subject within the Star Wars fandom months after the incident took place and while people are hopeful that Carano and her former employer will somehow be able to patch things up, it's looking quite doubtful that they will be able to make amends anytime soon especially with the way the firing was executed. It's also evident that Carano was hurt and offended by Disney's decision to remove her from the franchise and the animosity between the two parties is just too strong at this point.