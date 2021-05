Johnny Depp has gone to court to try to force the American Civil Liberties Union to reveal whether his ex, Amber Heard, kept her pledge to donate half of her $7 million divorce settlement to the non-profit, the Daily Mail reports. After losing a London defamation lawsuit last year, Depp is now suing Heard in the U.S. over an op-ed she wrote about being a domestic violence survivor. In court papers, his lawyers say they want to prove Heard perjured herself with a sworn statement that she gave away the divorce money—which the London judge cited as proof she wasn’t a gold digger. Depp claims that Heard has only given $450,000 to the ACLU and that the organization has refused to turn over documents that would expose the sum.