Last week, as Horry County Council members were arguing about how a council meeting was handled, Council member Dennis DiSabato raised the tensions. Responding to an email from Council Chairman Johnny Gardner — in which Gardner rebuked DiSabato for moving to end the May 4 council meeting early — DiSabato revealed that he had asked county lawyers to draft a new ordinance that would bar county officials, council members and their immediate family members from winning paid contracts with the county.