Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has requested a state attorney general’s opinion on the legality of teaching certain lessons dealing with race that are prioritized in draft language for federal education grants. The U.S. Department of Education is in the middle of a public comment period for its rule on priorities for grants which emphasizes projects that incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally and linguistically diverse perspectives into teaching and learning. According to a spokesperson, OPI has not received this type of grant in the past and is not planning to apply for one in the future.