newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Skyward Sword HD: Why the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo’s Functionality Feels Exploitative

By Daniel Pinheiro
goombastomp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 18, 2021, Nintendo announced the latest in its long line of collectible amiibo figures: the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo. Releasing alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the figure is undoubtedly well-crafted, and devoted collectors will definitely be happy to have one. Despite this, the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo has already attracted significant controversy, all of which pertains to its compatibility with Skyward Sword HD. Nintendo has confirmed that, by scanning the figure, players can instantly fast travel between the land and sky areas without having to reach a save point, and they can even create their own warp points using this feature. To be fair, it is a fairly minor mechanic, and many players will probably enjoy the game perfectly fine without it. Unfortunately, it nonetheless presents ethical concerns that cannot be easily glossed over. Simply put, the decision to hide a useful feature behind amiibo functionality is unfair for the consumer, as it forces players to pay for a mechanic that could have easily been included in the base game for free.

goombastomp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#The Legend Of Zelda#Splatoon#Metroid#Samus Returns#Amiibo Functionality#Skyward Sword Hd#Amiibo Content#Meaningful Gameplay#On Disc Dlc#Dungeons#Feature#Compatibility#The Game#Launch#Bird Statues#Free Content Updates#Warp Points#Squid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesIGN

Scarlet Nexus Demo - Yuito Gameplay Hard Difficulty - 4K/60FPS

The demo for Scarlet Nexus is now available on Xbox platforms, with two playable characters and two separate missions. Check out Yuito's mission played on hard difficulty in 4K, captured on the Xbox Series X. Scarlet Nexus is an action RPG from Bandai Namco, developed by many of the same minds behind Code Vein, as well as the Tales series. It features two playable protagonists, Yuito and Kasane, who are cadets in the OSF (Others Suppression Force). It combines fast paced character action with relationship building RPG mechanics, all set in a world that is powered by powers of the brain.
ComicsNintendo Life

Editor On Netflix's Castlevania Discusses The Potential For A Legend Of Zelda Anime

There have been plenty of rumours and mumblings over the past few years suggesting that The Legend of Zelda might end up getting its very own TV series – remember the live-action Netflix show that was going to be like a friendlier Game of Thrones? – but no such thing has materialised. That live-action project was reportedly canned by Nintendo after it leaked, seemingly putting the gaming giant off the idea of TV adaptations entirely, but things have changed since then.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade's PS5 Yuffie DLC to Be Download Code

If you’re planning to pick up a physical copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, then you’ll need to redeem a download code to play new DLC add-on, Episode Yuffie, which comes included. That’s according to Australian retailer EB Games at least, which added the following language to the re-release’s product page: “The new episode, featuring Yuffie, will be a code supplied in the box.”
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Sega Has A Surprising Opinion On Fan Games

Good news, Sonic fans: Sega is mostly in support of fan-made games, with some specific stipulations. This likely comes as a relief for developers that make Sonic-themed fan games, or use the blue hedgehog to create other sorts of art. Sega social media manager Kate Chrzanowski shared Sega's support for...
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Tickets Are Now Available For This Year’s Zelda Creator Con!

Zelda Creator Con is coming to a computer screen near you once again this Summer! Our friends over at Linktober have revealed the dates for this year’s Zelda-themed “comic-con” event. If you are unfamiliar with the show or missed out last year, Zelda Creator Con is an online convention for fans of The Legend of Zelda filled with all sorts of content creators relating to Nintendo’s iconic series. Artists, crafters, vendors, musicians, cosplayers, actors, writers, podcasters, gamers, streamers, and more will be found at this online show!
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Arcade Side-Scroller The Astyanax Comes Back on Switch and PS4

After literally dozens of people have asked for it, the 1989 arcade fantasy The Astyanax has been ported to both Nintendo Switch and PS4. The Astyanax, or just simply called Astyanax on NES, is a weird one. There are two versions of the game; an arcade version and a home NES version, which for some reason has a pretty different premise. Restored as part of Arcade Archives, it appears that the arcade version of The Astyanax is now available on Switch and PS4.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Pokémon Sword and Shield has been updated to version 1.3.2

Believe it or not, Pokémon Sword and Shield hasen’t been updated in months. In fact, the last time that Pokémon Sword and Shield had been updated was in December of 2020, a couple of months after The Crown Tundra DLC had released. Well, 5 months later, the update drought has ended.
Video GamesCNET

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 starts right after Intergrade DLC

Last year Square Enix finally launched Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which isn't an actual remake of Final Fantasy 7 as much as the first release in the multi-part "Remake Project". The company has been tight-lipped on Remake's sequel, known tentatively as Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, but it looks like we'll learn more about it in the upcoming Intergrade DLC.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Koopa Kast 108 – The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Koopa Kast 108 – The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Pure Nintendo founder and all around Nintendo geek. Nintendo systems have always been home to my most favorite gaming memories but I also enjoy video games on any platform. The first system I purchased was a Nintendo GameCube but I grew up playing the NES, SNES, and all of the various Game Boy models.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Sword and Shield Update Live, Full Patch Notes Released

Pokemon Sword and Shield version 1.3.2 has been released on Nintendo Switch, bringing some new changes to help with the overall experience. The update is fairly small in the grand scheme of things, but players might notice a difference in online and local wireless battles. The update fixes an issue where Pokemon icons weren't displaying correctly. Additionally, version 1.3.2 offers several other fixes intended to make the game run smoother. Unfortunately, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have not gone into great detail regarding the latter. Nintendo did release patch notes on its official website however, which can be found below!
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Move By Steam Would Change Gaming Forever

Gabe Newell, Valve's president and extremely meme-able person, hinted at the possibility of Steam games coming to consoles this year in a recent public school interview. IGN reported that Newell revealed this game-changing information at Santa Monica College in Auckland, New Zealand earlier this week. Tyler McVicker, founder of Valve...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

New PS Vita Games Will Sadly Cease This Summer

Sony will cease accepting PS Vita software for submission this summer, as despite reversing its decision to remove the portable’s storefront, it will still enforce policies that will effectively bring an end to new releases. Despite nearing its 10th anniversary, titles have continued to deploy on the device with semi-regularity, with Astro Aqua Kitty being a relatively recent example.