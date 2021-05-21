Skyward Sword HD: Why the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo’s Functionality Feels Exploitative

On May 18, 2021, Nintendo announced the latest in its long line of collectible amiibo figures: the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo. Releasing alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the figure is undoubtedly well-crafted, and devoted collectors will definitely be happy to have one. Despite this, the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo has already attracted significant controversy, all of which pertains to its compatibility with Skyward Sword HD. Nintendo has confirmed that, by scanning the figure, players can instantly fast travel between the land and sky areas without having to reach a save point, and they can even create their own warp points using this feature. To be fair, it is a fairly minor mechanic, and many players will probably enjoy the game perfectly fine without it. Unfortunately, it nonetheless presents ethical concerns that cannot be easily glossed over. Simply put, the decision to hide a useful feature behind amiibo functionality is unfair for the consumer, as it forces players to pay for a mechanic that could have easily been included in the base game for free.