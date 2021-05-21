Peloton Manages High Intensity Growth

Few brands were better positioned for growth during this year of lockdowns than Peloton. The home exercise brand has reported triple digit sales gains in the last year. And so when I interviewed Senior Director of Global Product Marketing, Ryan Dillon-Curran, at MediaPost’s D2C Brand Insider Summit earlier this month, the topic was growth – how do blockbuster D2C brands manage runaway success? The company redefined home exercise but has also widened its footprint as a media platform with musical artists and a social influencer network of beloved coaches. You can listen to the entire podcast at this link.