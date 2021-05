After the success of "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X's detractors labeled the rapper a one-hit wonder. Now, in a new interview, Nas is having the last laugh. Appearing on the cover of Entertainment Weekly's 2021 Pride issue, Lil Nas X spoke with Ira Madison III about the success of (and significant backlash to) his latest single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." The 22-year-old rapper, who recently earned his second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Montero," said that the single's success felt like a refutation of those who didn't believe in him.