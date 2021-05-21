newsbreak-logo
Las Vegas, NV

Bacchanal Buffet Is Back, Better Than Ever With Roving Carts, Composed Dishes, and 100 New Menu Items

By Susan Stapleton
Eater
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf ever there was a doubt that Bacchanal Buffet would return, Caesars Palace pulled out every trick to bring the largest buffet in Las Vegas, better than ever. The 25,000-square-foot, 600-seat Bacchanal Buffet reopened with throngs of crowds waiting to explore the nine open, interactive kitchens, with many dishes already individually prepared, shared, or plated in real-time by staff from behind the counters.

