newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Cool ways to cool down this summer

By Vaccine Authority
westernmassnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we know it, summertime will be here. Let's find out how to cool down with our fashion expert Debbie Wright.

www.westernmassnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Down#Cool Ways#Summertime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
LifestyleTime Out Global

The NGV is building a pink pond for visitors to cool off in this summer

Victoria, you've heard of pink lakes and pink cliffs, but this might be Melbourne's first pink pond. This summer the NGV is unveiling a pink pond in the Grollo Equiset Garden (the gallery's sculpture garden). The blushing body of water, titled 'pond[er]' is the work of the winner of the NGV's 2021 Architecture Commission, and will be designed and produced by architecture firm Taylor Knights and artist James Carey.
LifestyleComplex

The Best Beach Gadgets To Make Your Summertime Living Easy

Summertime is soon upon us and the forecast is calling for a lot of post-COVID beach time. Although, sometimes a day can feel like anything but. Between keeping your valuables safe, suit sand-free and drinks cool, it’s a lot of admin. Thankfully, beach-obsessives have innovated some pretty amazing accessories to make your day-off a breeze. From speaker-coolers to flask-lock boxes, here are all the must-haves for your day in the sun.
ElectronicsPremiumBeat.com

Tips for Keeping Your Camera Cool on a Hot Summer’s Day

Let’s have a look at a few different methods that you can employ to keep your camera cool on a hot summer’s day. In the hot and dry summer of 2014, I had the unfortunate pleasure of shooting a (failed) web series with a RED ONE MX. It wasn’t unfortunate because of the hefty weight of the camera, nor was it the slow boot-up times (although both were detriments). It was unfortunate because the camera was prone to getting hot quickly and, as a result, the fans would kick into overdrive.
Lifestylepilotonline.com

How do I keep my kitchen cool during summer?

Cooking in a hot kitchen in the summer can leave you sweltering and not all that interested in eating what you just prepared. When you combine the ambient temperature with the extra heat created by cooking, it's a recipe for a sweaty disaster. You might be wondering, “How do I...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

10 best fans: Stay cool this summer with our top picks

As temperatures heat up in the summer months, there's nothing better for keeping cool than a trusty fan.When buying one, consider how much space you have and if you want to make a feature of it. Slimline tower fans are great for those short on space, while traditional round blade fans can give a nice retro look to the room. Don’t want blades? Check out Dyson’s hi-tech bladeless options.Look out for how powerful the fan is, along with how many speed settings it has, and whether it tilts or oscillates. Some machines even have a remote control so you can...
Marie Claire

24 Summer Pajamas for Women to Keep You Cool and Comfortable

Rising temps mean it's just about time to retire your flannels and fleece-lined sweatshirts. Thanks to a massive surge in pajama wearing, it's a breeze to find dependable brands with stylish, warm-weather sleep options. Whether you prefer something cutesy, like a shorts set, or favor something ultra-low maintenance, like a sleep shirt, we've got light and airy options that will keep you looking and feeling cooler than an A.C. on blast.
ShoppingEssence

The Best Cooling Bed Sheets For Sweat-Free Summer Sleep

Ultra-soft, lightweight comfort all summer long. Warmer months are upon us, and that can only mean one thing: it’s time to swap out your winter bedding for cooling options that prevent uncomfortably warm nights. According to The Sleep Foundation, “The best cooling sheets not only allow cool air to reach...
mensjournal.com

Stay Cool All Summer Long With Clothing From Arctic Cool

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. With the summer right around the corner, we...
POPSUGAR

3 Cool Nail Color Trends That Are Basically Like Summer in a Bottle

It's like what Elle Woods said: summer gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don't kill their husbands — they just don't. (Or something like that.) The same thing applies to the color of your nails. When you look down at your hands, the shade you're wearing...
Shopping995qyk.com

11 Pool & Beach Accessories To Start The Summer Off Right

This listicle is full of lots of cool pool and beach accessories to kick off your summer. If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

17 Cool Products We Found Hiding in Nordstrom's New Summer Section

Nordstrom has some of the coolest products we need for the summer, and we curated our favorite finds. From fun pool floats and outdoor essentials to stylish summer must-have fashion and beauty, Nordstrom has everything you need to have a hot girl summer. Invest in a high-quality picnic basket or cooler for a fun outdoor hangout with friends. Have all the fun in the sun with playful pool accessories and beach necessities. It's truly the one-stop shop for all things summer, so go ahead and treat yourself.
NOLA.com

Lay back ‘cause this is summertime: Four cool pools to beat the heat in this summer

New Orleanians get desperate every year in search of a place to cool off. Our brains melt from the humidity, pushing us to the brink of consideration of jumping into the bayou. (Is getting eaten by a gator or developing a third, mutant arm worth the risk? Maybe? It’s hot as hell.) Luckily, we’ve compiled some of our favorite places to swim, sip, see and be seen — all of which seem much safer and more fun than diving into your neighborhood pothole after a long rain when the pumps aren’t working.
greenvillejournal.com

As summer heats up, discover cool waterfalls in the Upstate

In the past year, many people have discovered the wonder of the outdoors as the pandemic forced people to find new ways of entertaining themselves and their families. In the Upstate, state parks have seen weekend camping reservations fill up quick thanks to a combination of COVID-19 restrictions and the sheer number of people who have discovered the Upstate’s natural beauty.
Esquire

The 10 Best Cooling Fans to Take Even the Stickiest Heat Out of Summer

Is it too much to ask for every day to be 74 degrees and sunny, a pleasing breeze pushing fluffy white clouds across the blue sky, just strong enough to get caught be your open window and dance around your home as you get through another workday? Yes, of course it is. Greedy. In lieu of such an extravagantly perfect set of weather conditions, you'll still need a way to cool down this summer. AC, even if you've got it, isn't always the answer. As in, it's more expensive, and you can't open the windows when it's running, which is a sad way to cut yourself off from the outdoors. Similarly can be said about an AC window unit, which hogs the view. Nor can you count on a lone open window—the sweat will be dripping onto your laptop within minutes once the temperature goes above 90, and we're not sure your warranty extends that kind of coverage.
The Hill

Stay cool this summer with a low price on this smart leafless fan

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. We have finally gained some separation from a challenging winter, with spring now in full force, and before you know it, heat waves will come rolling in to mark the next phase on our seasonal calendar. As always, it's wise to stay ahead of those rising temperatures by making sure you've got the tools required for that task.
ladatanews.com

Haute & Cool

While keeping cool is top priority during a Louisiana summer, you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort. Even on the hottest days, leave the cut off shorts and flip-flops at the beach and follow these summer fashion tips for staying haute, cool, and stylish. 1. Choose a Looser Fit.
Allentown Morning Call

How to stay cool while camping

Camping has always enjoyed a boom in the warmer months, and it is particularly popular now as we shake off our collective cabin fever and make plans to get outdoors. Whether you are a seasoned camper or just starting out, planning ahead and packing the proper equipment are what make every camping trip a successful experience.
Highsnobiety

Summer Style for Men: 11 Key Trends of Summer 2021

One day, we’ll show off fits in real life again, even if it takes a little re-learning along the way. The Highsnobiety Summer Style Guide is here to help, ensuring that lightweight pieces still result in heavyweight looks. Summer is a time when outfits are stripped to their core, with...
whowhatwear

The Ultra-Cool Shoe Style You’ll See Everywhere This Summer

Even if it wasn’t my job to do so, I’d still be online daily, obsessively scouting the latest fashion trends. As I scrolled through my social media this past weekend, screenshotting images left and right for inspiration, I noticed one trend in common among the ’fits I saved: shoes with chains. Whether it was a curb chain used as an ankle strap or chunky links adorning a leather strap, chains are everywhere right now. So naturally, I dove into a search to find the best pair to buy, and after sifting through a few sites, I found the perfect ones on Vince Camuto. I locked eyes on a pair of square-toe mules in tan, croc-embossed leather with the most dainty gold chain, and I added them to my cart immediately (and perhaps a few other things from the brand as well because I have a shopping problem). Want to see the pair I'm obsessing over plus a few more that caught my eye? Keep scrolling.